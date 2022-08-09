USS San Jacinto Returns Home from 9-Month Deployment

Courtesy Photo | NORFOLK (Sept. 8, 2022) Sailors aboard the USS San Jacinto (CG-56) greet their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NORFOLK (Sept. 8, 2022) Sailors aboard the USS San Jacinto (CG-56) greet their families at Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations, Sept. 8. San Jacinto was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defen U.S, allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Johnson) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va.-The Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) returned to its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk after a nine-month deployment, Sept. 8, 2022.

San Jacinto, part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), operated in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations from Dec. 14 until late August. San Jacinto, under the command of Capt. Christopher Marvin, was a critical component to various bi-lateral and multi-national surface, subsurface, and air defense exercises, sailing

more than 60,000 miles. Participation in these interoperability exercises with the British, Italian, Hellenic, Spanish, and French navies allowed the strike group to demonstrate U.S. commitment to security and stability for all in the region.

The ship also served as a key player in the NATO-led enhanced vigilance activities Neptune Strike 22 and Neptune Shield 22, demonstrating NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime capabilities of allied aircraft carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups and

marine expeditionary units to support the defense of the alliance.

“This deployment was an overall success by allowing us to showcase our ability to flex during an unpredictable period and show the brilliance and resiliency of this crew, putting the ship's versatile capabilities on full display and highlighting the support we have from our families and loved ones back home,” said Marvin. “From conducting multi-national exercises

that strengthen ties with our regional allies and contribute to our continued success day to day, I could not be any prouder how the crew stepped up in a huge way to accomplish the mission.”

San Jacinto also participated in dual and tri-carrier operations with the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R91) and Italian carrier ITS Cavour (C 550) and their carrier strike groups, and the crew conducted port visits throughout Europe including in Rota, Spain; Souda Bay and Piraeus, Greece; Venice, Italy; Barcelona, Spain; Valletta, Malta; and Split, Croatia. These operations and port visits allowed the Sailors to further strengthen the bonds between the U.S. Navy and its allies and partners. “Many people focus on the carrier, but the cruiser and destroyers in our strike group are every bit as vital. San Jacinto has been our work horse, sailing with the Truman day and night and remaining ready for any task,” said Rear Adm. Paul Spedero Jr., commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8. “Capt. Marvin and his team were fantastic. They were always ready to protect the carrier, work with our allies and partners, and train with other ships and aircraft.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), commanded by Capt. Gavin Duff, serves as the flagship of the HSTCSG; additional elements include the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; and the staff and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, commanded by Capt. Blair Guy, which have included: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).

The strike group also participated in a Cooperative Deployment with the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof-Nansen class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310), who returned home to Norway in May.

For more news from U.S. 2nd Fleet, visit https://www.c2f.navy.mil/ and for more information visit http://www.facebook.com/US2ndFleet/ or http://twitter.com/US2ndFleet.

For more news from CSG 8 and USS San Jacinto, visit, www.facebook.com/CSG8, https://www.facebook.com/USSSanJacinto, www.twitter.com/ussharrystruman, http://instagram.com/uss_harrys.truman, www.facebook.com/usnavy, www.navy.mil, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.