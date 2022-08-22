Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Exercise Iron Hand 22-09 B-Roll Stringer

    SC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll stringer for training exercise Iron Hand 22-09.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856459
    VIRIN: 220822-F-VV695-1119
    Filename: DOD_109202620
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SC, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Exercise Iron Hand 22-09 B-Roll Stringer, by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Shaw
    Air Force
    readiness
    Iron Hand

