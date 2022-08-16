Culinary Specialists assigned to 511th Quartermaster Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, “Durables", compete in the “Durable Burger Challenge.” Participants created a signature burger and displayed their culinary mastery at the Whitside Warrior Restaurant, Aug. 16, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. Competitions like these are an opportunity for Soldiers to practice their military occupational specialty skills, work together as a team, and strengthen unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856452
|VIRIN:
|220816-A-RE854-533
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109202516
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
