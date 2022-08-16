video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856452" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Culinary Specialists assigned to 511th Quartermaster Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, “Durables", compete in the “Durable Burger Challenge.” Participants created a signature burger and displayed their culinary mastery at the Whitside Warrior Restaurant, Aug. 16, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. Competitions like these are an opportunity for Soldiers to practice their military occupational specialty skills, work together as a team, and strengthen unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)