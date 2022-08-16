Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Durable Burger Challenge

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Video by Pfc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Culinary Specialists assigned to 511th Quartermaster Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, “Durables", compete in the “Durable Burger Challenge.” Participants created a signature burger and displayed their culinary mastery at the Whitside Warrior Restaurant, Aug. 16, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. Competitions like these are an opportunity for Soldiers to practice their military occupational specialty skills, work together as a team, and strengthen unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856452
    VIRIN: 220816-A-RE854-533
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109202516
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Durable Burger Challenge, by PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culinary Specialist
    1st Infantry Division
    92G
    Division Sustainment Brigade

