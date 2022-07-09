2020-2021 Suicide Prevention Recognition Ceremony

Hosted by Mr. William Booth, Director, Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA) One exemplary program will be honored from each of the Military Departments, including their Reserve Components, and the National Guard, for their exceptional efforts to increase suicide prevention awareness and community engagement during Suicide Prevention Month and throughout the year.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 12:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856432
|Filename:
|DOD_109202283
|Length:
|01:07:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT