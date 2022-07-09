Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2020-2021 Suicide Prevention Recognition Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Hosted by Mr. William Booth, Director, Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA) One exemplary program will be honored from each of the Military Departments, including their Reserve Components, and the National Guard, for their exceptional efforts to increase suicide prevention awareness and community engagement during Suicide Prevention Month and throughout the year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 12:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856432
    Filename: DOD_109202283
    Length: 01:07:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    DHRA
    William Booth
    Defense Human Resources Activity
    Suicide Prevention Recognition Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT