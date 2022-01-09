Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFES Hiring - Roniece Hine, Exchange Store Manager

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    “So I joined a military when I was 17 years old.”
    “ I was serving in the Army for six years.”
    “I joined the Exchange in 2018 and I was a part of the veteran retail manager program manager program and that's what allowed me to be able to become a store manager.
    “It's very important to me to be able to serve the military Community. When you're working for the Exchange it still feels like home, just in a different uniform.
    “The Exchange is a great place for veterans to work because we are family serving family.
    My name is Roniece Hines and the Exchange …
    “…is where Heroes work.”

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    AAFES Hiring Roniece Hine Exchange Store Manager

