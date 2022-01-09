“So I joined a military when I was 17 years old.”
“ I was serving in the Army for six years.”
“I joined the Exchange in 2018 and I was a part of the veteran retail manager program manager program and that's what allowed me to be able to become a store manager.
“It's very important to me to be able to serve the military Community. When you're working for the Exchange it still feels like home, just in a different uniform.
“The Exchange is a great place for veterans to work because we are family serving family.
My name is Roniece Hines and the Exchange …
“…is where Heroes work.”
This work, AAFES Hiring - Roniece Hine, Exchange Store Manager, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS
