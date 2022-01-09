Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Hiring - Kris Cubacub, Exchange Store Manager, Lackland Express

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    “I'm Kris Cubacub and I'm the store manager at the Lackland Express. “
    “My wife is active duty US Air Force.”
    “When my wife is overseas or somewhere else or deployed. I just want to be sure that she's taken care of the way that I take care of the families that walk in through our front doors.”
    “So as a spouse, it means a lot that I can provide a sense of family and a sense of comfort and a sense of home to the people that come here.”
    “I'm Kris Cubacub and the Exchange is where heroes shop and work.”
