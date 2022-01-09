Exchange Hiring - Kris Cubacub, Exchange Store Manager, Lackland Express

“I'm Kris Cubacub and I'm the store manager at the Lackland Express. “
“My wife is active duty US Air Force.”
“When my wife is overseas or somewhere else or deployed. I just want to be sure that she's taken care of the way that I take care of the families that walk in through our front doors.”
“So as a spouse, it means a lot that I can provide a sense of family and a sense of comfort and a sense of home to the people that come here.”
“I'm Kris Cubacub and the Exchange is where heroes shop and work.”
