HEART 22 Guatemala Closing Ceremony

U.S. service members with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries), and Dental (restorative dental surgeries) in Guatemala City and Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, beginning Aug. 22, 2022. In total, HEART 22 supported over 1000 patients in Honduras and in Guatemala combined. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)