Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEART 22 Guatemala Closing Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUETZALTENANGO, GUATEMALA

    08.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries), and Dental (restorative dental surgeries) in Guatemala City and Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, beginning Aug. 22, 2022. In total, HEART 22 supported over 1000 patients in Honduras and in Guatemala combined. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 20:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856238
    VIRIN: 220824-F-LE246-1012
    Filename: DOD_109199166
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: QUETZALTENANGO, GT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 Guatemala Closing Ceremony, by A1C Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-B
    HEART 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT