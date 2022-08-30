Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacesetters, let's close the summer out this Labor Day weekend with safety first

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and allows us to take a well-deserved break, relax and recharge. Historically, this holiday is also associated with increased mishaps requiring us to place a greater emphasis on safety.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 20:32
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 856237
    VIRIN: 220830-A-RP542-509
    Filename: DOD_109199165
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacesetters, let's close the summer out this Labor Day weekend with safety first, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacesetters, let's close the summer out this Labor Day weekend with safety first

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Labor Day
    Water Safety
    Southwestern Division
    Special Events
    SWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT