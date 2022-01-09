September 30th is the Global Day of Hiring. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to hiring 75,000 Veteran’s and Military Spouses by 2026.
The Exchange offers employment opportunities and provides benefits, such as:
Retirement,
Medical,
Dental,
Veteran and Military Spouse Hiring Preferences Management Training
and
Leadership Development programs
Join the team Where Heroes Work! Learn more about career opportunities at
Apply MyExchange.com.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856223
|VIRIN:
|090222-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109198869
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Day of Hiring 2022, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
