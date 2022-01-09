Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Global Day of Hiring 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    September 30th is the Global Day of Hiring. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to hiring 75,000 Veteran’s and Military Spouses by 2026.

    The Exchange offers employment opportunities and provides benefits, such as:
    Retirement,
    Medical,
    Dental,
    Veteran and Military Spouse Hiring Preferences Management Training
    and
    Leadership Development programs

    Join the team Where Heroes Work! Learn more about career opportunities at
    Apply MyExchange.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856223
    VIRIN: 090222-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_109198869
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Day of Hiring 2022, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Careers
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    Global Day of Hiring 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT