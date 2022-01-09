Global Day of Hiring 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September 30th is the Global Day of Hiring. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to hiring 75,000 Veteran’s and Military Spouses by 2026.



The Exchange offers employment opportunities and provides benefits, such as:

Retirement,

Medical,

Dental,

Veteran and Military Spouse Hiring Preferences Management Training

and

Leadership Development programs



Join the team Where Heroes Work! Learn more about career opportunities at

Apply MyExchange.com.