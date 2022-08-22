Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/6 Company Attacks B-roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan R. Jones 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, run a series of ranges in preparation for a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 22, 2022. The purpose of a MCCRE is to formally evaluate the unit’s combat readiness in preparation for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856158
    VIRIN: 220824-M-CS389-2001
    Filename: DOD_109198048
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, 3/6 Company Attacks B-roll, by LCpl Ethan R. Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #2dMARDIV #3/6 #CampLejeune #MissionReadiness #Patrolling #FirstToFight

