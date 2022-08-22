3/6 Company Attacks B-roll

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, run a series of ranges in preparation for a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 22, 2022. The purpose of a MCCRE is to formally evaluate the unit’s combat readiness in preparation for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 09:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856158
|VIRIN:
|220824-M-CS389-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109198048
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
