U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District engineers were on site at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plan, Sept. 1, 2022, after receiving a FEMA ESF#3 mission assignment to perform initial assessments of the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure, and electrical system. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with FEMA is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to provide assistance to the citizens and City of Jackson, Mississippi. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 06:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856155
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-VG636-0029
|Filename:
|DOD_109198011
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis, by Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Jackson
