Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Sabrina Dalton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District engineers were on site at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plan, Sept. 1, 2022, after receiving a FEMA ESF#3 mission assignment to perform initial assessments of the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure, and electrical system. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with FEMA is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to provide assistance to the citizens and City of Jackson, Mississippi. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 06:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856155
    VIRIN: 220901-A-VG636-0029
    Filename: DOD_109198011
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis, by Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Jackson

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    water
    USACE
    FEMA
    Jackson
    Vicksburg District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT