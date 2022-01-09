Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Jackson

    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

    Photo By Sabrina Dalton | U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District engineers were on site at the...... read more read more

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Story by Sabrina Dalton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    VICKSBURG, Miss. – The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District received a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Sept. 1, 2022, to support the Jackson water crisis.

    USACE Vicksburg District engineers were on site that afternoon after receiving the mission assignment, assessing the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure, electrical system and safety concerns.

    The Vicksburg District emergency operations center (EOC) remains activated at Level 2, due to flooding on the Pearl River in the Jackson, Mississippi, area. Level 2, or Emergency Watch, means personnel will monitor conditions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with FEMA is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to provide assistance to the City and Citizens of Jackson, Mississippi.

    USACE is the lead agency for FEMA’s, ESF #3, Public Works & Engineering; we are FEMA’s Engineer. Infrastructure assessments are one of the ESF #3 missions, and USACE stands ready to support as requested.

    The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 22:04
    Story ID: 428565
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Jackson, by Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
    USACE Vicksburg District provides support during the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water
    USACE
    Jackson
    Crisis
    Assessments
    Vicksburg District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT