USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Jackson

VICKSBURG, Miss. – The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District received a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Sept. 1, 2022, to support the Jackson water crisis.



USACE Vicksburg District engineers were on site that afternoon after receiving the mission assignment, assessing the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure, electrical system and safety concerns.



The Vicksburg District emergency operations center (EOC) remains activated at Level 2, due to flooding on the Pearl River in the Jackson, Mississippi, area. Level 2, or Emergency Watch, means personnel will monitor conditions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with FEMA is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to provide assistance to the City and Citizens of Jackson, Mississippi.



USACE is the lead agency for FEMA’s, ESF #3, Public Works & Engineering; we are FEMA’s Engineer. Infrastructure assessments are one of the ESF #3 missions, and USACE stands ready to support as requested.



The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.