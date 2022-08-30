Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct a Patrol during the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (S.U.R.T.) qualification course on Fort Bragg, NC, Aug. 30, 2022. Upon completion of S.U.R.T. Paratroopers will go on to Ranger School where their leadership skills will be put to the test and strengthened. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856113
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-ID763-718
|Filename:
|DOD_109197478
|Length:
|00:10:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 82nd Abn. Div. Ranger S.U.R.T. Patrol Part 1, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT