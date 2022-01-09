Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Month 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    September is Suicide Prevention Month. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. You are not alone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856104
    VIRIN: 220901-A-FJ565-034
    Filename: DOD_109197401
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month 2022, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Aberdeen Proving Ground #U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) #U.S.Army #LetsTalk #USArmy #NationalSu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT