    Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hannah Adams 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. John F. Kelliher III, the outgoing commander of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM), relinquishes command to Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the incoming FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM commanding general, during a succession of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk Pennsylvania House, Virginia, Aug. 30, 2022. The succession of command ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred from one commander to another. The new commanding general will proceed to execute the mission of FMFLANT, MARFORCOM and MARFOR NORTHCOM in provisioning joint capable Marine Corps forces, direct deployment planning and execution of Service-retained operating forces in support of the combatant commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 08:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856005
    VIRIN: 220830-M-ZJ641-1001
    Filename: DOD_109196251
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command, by Cpl Hannah Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Change of Command
    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

