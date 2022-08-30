Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. John F. Kelliher III, the outgoing commander of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM), relinquishes command to Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the incoming FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM commanding general, during a succession of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk Pennsylvania House, Virginia, Aug. 30, 2022. The succession of command ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred from one commander to another. The new commanding general will proceed to execute the mission of FMFLANT, MARFORCOM and MARFOR NORTHCOM in provisioning joint capable Marine Corps forces, direct deployment planning and execution of Service-retained operating forces in support of the combatant commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hannah Adams)