Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USASAC AT Awareness Crossword Winners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    USASAC's security team had some fun announcing the crossword puzzle winners from throughout Antiterrorism Awareness Month. The crossword campaign tested the AT knowledge of the employees and demonstrated how Antiterrorism Awareness Month encourages everyone to be aware and vigilant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 14:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855953
    VIRIN: 220831-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_109195121
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASAC AT Awareness Crossword Winners, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanson
    USASAC
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT