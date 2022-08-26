Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d SFS 2022 Combat Dining Out

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Facebook/Instagram reel created to highlight the 633d Security Forces Squadron's Combat Dining Out held at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. 26 Aug, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Gabriel Macdonald)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855950
    VIRIN: 220830-F-TL953-9002
    Filename: DOD_109195114
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d SFS 2022 Combat Dining Out, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Combat Dining Out
    JBLE
    Reel
    633d SFS

