Facebook/Instagram reel created to highlight the 633d Security Forces Squadron's Combat Dining Out held at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. 26 Aug, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 14:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855950
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-TL953-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_109195114
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 633d SFS 2022 Combat Dining Out, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT