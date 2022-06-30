JBLE-Langley Integrated Prevention & Response Center Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the direction of the honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, Undersecretary of the Air Force, Joint Base Langley-Eustis is consolidating all survivor response agencies into one location on JBLE-Langley in order to improve the Air Force's response effectiveness for victims and survivors of abuse. This motion graphic video was used to publicize the new IPRC on JBLE-Langley (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Gabriel Macdonald).