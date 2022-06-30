At the direction of the honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, Undersecretary of the Air Force, Joint Base Langley-Eustis is consolidating all survivor response agencies into one location on JBLE-Langley in order to improve the Air Force's response effectiveness for victims and survivors of abuse. This motion graphic video was used to publicize the new IPRC on JBLE-Langley (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Gabriel Macdonald).
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 14:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855949
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-TL953-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109195100
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE-Langley Integrated Prevention & Response Center Promo, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
