    JBLE-Langley Integrated Prevention & Response Center Promo

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    At the direction of the honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, Undersecretary of the Air Force, Joint Base Langley-Eustis is consolidating all survivor response agencies into one location on JBLE-Langley in order to improve the Air Force's response effectiveness for victims and survivors of abuse. This motion graphic video was used to publicize the new IPRC on JBLE-Langley (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Gabriel Macdonald).

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855949
    VIRIN: 220825-F-TL953-9001
    Filename: DOD_109195100
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Response
    JBLE
    USECAF
    IRC
    IPRC

