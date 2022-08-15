U.S. Naval Officers Discuss the SWO Community.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 13:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|855939
|VIRIN:
|220815-N-KL617-144
|Filename:
|DOD_109194855
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USN Surface Warfare Officers Discuss the State of the Fleet, by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT