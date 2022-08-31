Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Muneer says it takes a life jacket to 'Be Alright'

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The Artist and Raptivist Muneer Gonsalves tells fans in a water safety public service announcement that it takes wearing a life jacket when boating or recreating at Corps Lakes to “Be Alright.” Muneer is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by delivering this important PSA because he wants fans to make safe decisions when recreating, to wear life jackets, and to keep a close eye on children. For more information about water safety, go to www.pleasewearit.com. For more about Muneer, go to www.theartistmuneer.com. (USACE Video by Lee Roberts) #PleaseWearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #USACE

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:41
    Category: PSA
    Raptivist Muneer says it takes wearing a life jacket to &lsquo;Be Alright&rsquo;

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Public Service Announcement
    Life Jackets
    Water Safety
    Muneer

