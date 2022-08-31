Muneer says it takes a life jacket to 'Be Alright'

The Artist and Raptivist Muneer Gonsalves tells fans in a water safety public service announcement that it takes wearing a life jacket when boating or recreating at Corps Lakes to “Be Alright.” Muneer is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by delivering this important PSA because he wants fans to make safe decisions when recreating, to wear life jackets, and to keep a close eye on children. For more information about water safety, go to www.pleasewearit.com. For more about Muneer, go to www.theartistmuneer.com. (USACE Video by Lee Roberts) #PleaseWearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #USACE
Raptivist Muneer says it takes wearing a life jacket to 'Be Alright'
