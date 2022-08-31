Muneer says it takes a life jacket to 'Be Alright'

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Artist and Raptivist Muneer Gonsalves tells fans in a water safety public service announcement that it takes wearing a life jacket when boating or recreating at Corps Lakes to “Be Alright.” Muneer is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by delivering this important PSA because he wants fans to make safe decisions when recreating, to wear life jackets, and to keep a close eye on children. For more information about water safety, go to www.pleasewearit.com. For more about Muneer, go to www.theartistmuneer.com. (USACE Video by Lee Roberts) #PleaseWearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #USACE