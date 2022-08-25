U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justus Disarro, 633d Security Force Squadron patrolman, explains the maritime patrol program and the capabilities it provides for JBLE-Langley and base security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 13:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855790
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-TL953-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109192668
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 633d Security Forces Maritime Patrol, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
