    JAPAN

    08.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    220826-N-CZ893-1002 KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa (Aug. 26, 2022) USO Indo-Pacific celebrates the opening of their new headquarters building at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Aug. 26, 2022. USO Indo-Pacific region has been in service for 81 years and supports over 800,000 service members and their families every year. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 21:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855718
    VIRIN: 220826-N-CZ893-1002
    Filename: DOD_109191613
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Indo-Pacific Regional Office Opening (clean), by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    KADENA AIR BASE
    Indo-Pacific
    USO Indo-Pacific

