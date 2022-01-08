In honor of Women's Equality Day, U.S.Army Security Assistance Command interviewed leaders throughout the organization about how the Army has impacted their careers and what advice they have for future women in the career field.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855696
|VIRIN:
|220829-A-VE732-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109191251
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Adriana Marcewicz, by Joel Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT