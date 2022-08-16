Exercise Citadel Pacific 22 - White Beach Naval Facility

220816-N-CZ893-1001 WHITE BEACH, Okinawa (Aug. 15, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) participates in Exercise Citadel Pacific 22 at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, August 15, 2022. Citadel Pacific is an annual force protection exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and is designed to enhance the readiness and capabilities of naval security forces to respond to internal or external threats onboard installations within Navy Region Japan, Navy Region Hawaii, Navy Region Korea, and Joint Region Marianas. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
