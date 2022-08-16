Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Citadel Pacific 22 - White Beach Naval Facility

    JAPAN

    08.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    220816-N-CZ893-1001 WHITE BEACH, Okinawa (Aug. 15, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) participates in Exercise Citadel Pacific 22 at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, August 15, 2022. Citadel Pacific is an annual force protection exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and is designed to enhance the readiness and capabilities of naval security forces to respond to internal or external threats onboard installations within Navy Region Japan, Navy Region Hawaii, Navy Region Korea, and Joint Region Marianas. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 02:41
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 220816-N-CZ893-1001
    Location: JP

    This work, Exercise Citadel Pacific 22 - White Beach Naval Facility, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commander Navy Installations Command
    U.S. Navy
    Master-at-Arms
    Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa
    Exercise Citadel Pacific 22

