Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion Ceremony in Honor of BG(P) Kevin D. Admiral

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    GEN Randy George; Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army host the Promotion Ceremony IHO BG(P) Kevin D. Admiral; HQDA G 3/5/7, Director of Force Management.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 12:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 855526
    Filename: DOD_109187463
    Length: 00:36:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony in Honor of BG(P) Kevin D. Admiral , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    Randy George
    Kevin Admiral

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT