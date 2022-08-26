Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 89: Celebrating veterans through the Honor Flight Network

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Honor Flight Network is an organization with chapters across the nation dedicated to celebrating America's veterans by escorting them to Washington DC to visit the nation's memorials. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 10:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 855502
    VIRIN: 220825-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109187171
    Length: 00:12:12
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 89: Celebrating veterans through the Honor Flight Network, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honor Flight offers chance to serve

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Flight
    Veterans
    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT