    Honor Flight offers chance to serve

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 89: Celebrating veterans through the Honor Flight Network

    The Honor Flight Network is an organization with chapters across the nation dedicated

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Story by Daryl Mayer 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Honor Flight Network is an organization with chapters across the nation dedicated to celebrating America's veterans by escorting them to Washington DC to visit the nation's memorials.

    On Saturday, August 27, Honor Flight Dayton is asking for people to gather at the Dayton Airport to greet and cheer for more than 100 veterans returning that evening.

    "We just want a large contingent to clap and cheer for all of our vets, bring American flags, bring signs saying welcome home. A lot of these guys didn't get that welcome home that they deserve," said Diana Pry, Deputy PEO for Bombers and the Honor Flight Dayton vice president, during an episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast.

    Greeters should plan to be in place by the ticket counters by 9 p.m. to greet the veterans. Flags, banners and patriotic posters are highly encouraged. There is also an option to go to through security to meet veterans at the gate, but that requires a photo ID and people to get a gate pass from the American Airlines counter before 8 p.m.

    This year marks the first time the flight has been held from Dayton since before the pandemic. The veterans and their escorts are leaving early Saturday morning, traveling to DC to visit the monuments and then returning in the evening. This group includes those who served in Korea, Vietnam, World War II and even a 100-year old veteran.

    Those at any AFLCMC location interested in Honor Flight for their area can go to www.honorflight.org for more information. Airmen specifically at Wright-Patt can also check with www.honorflightdayton.org or Honor Flight Dayton on Facebook.

    To hear the full conversation, you can watch Leadership Log on YouTube at https://youtu.be/bIDiHKiJP58. You can also listen by searching "Leadership Log" on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Overcast, Radio Public or Breaker.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 10:38
    Story ID: 428105
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, Honor Flight offers chance to serve, by Daryl Mayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 89: Celebrating veterans through the Honor Flight Network
    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 89: Celebrating veterans through the Honor Flight Network

    Honor Flight
    Veterans
    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC

