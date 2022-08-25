The Climb - Trailer

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Faith Rose 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    In commemoration of Women's Equality Day, Marine Corps Installations Pacific highlights the importance of equality within the Marine Corps. In this short documentary that captures the stories of two women, their careers, and their shared experience as women in the military facing and overcoming institutionalized barriers. As each address the bias and harassment they’ve had to endure, we see how each woman has carved out a place for themselves - not as a female Marine, but as a Marine in their jobs respectively.(U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Faith Rose)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 05:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855444
    VIRIN: 220825-M-WT872-1002
    Filename: DOD_109186569
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Women's Equality
    Women
    Women Empowerment
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

