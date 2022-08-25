The Climb - Trailer

In commemoration of Women's Equality Day, Marine Corps Installations Pacific highlights the importance of equality within the Marine Corps. In this short documentary that captures the stories of two women, their careers, and their shared experience as women in the military facing and overcoming institutionalized barriers. As each address the bias and harassment they’ve had to endure, we see how each woman has carved out a place for themselves - not as a female Marine, but as a Marine in their jobs respectively.(U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Faith Rose)
