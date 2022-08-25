The Climb - Trailer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In commemoration of Women's Equality Day, Marine Corps Installations Pacific highlights the importance of equality within the Marine Corps. In this short documentary that captures the stories of two women, their careers, and their shared experience as women in the military facing and overcoming institutionalized barriers. As each address the bias and harassment they’ve had to endure, we see how each woman has carved out a place for themselves - not as a female Marine, but as a Marine in their jobs respectively.(U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Faith Rose)