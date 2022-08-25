Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA2P Application Deadline Approaching

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Allison Castro 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Quinn Hall urges qualified motivated Sailors to apply for the Senior Enlisted Advance to Position program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Allison R. Castro)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 16:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 855386
    VIRIN: 220825-N-KE597-532
    Filename: DOD_109185656
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, SEA2P Application Deadline Approaching, by PO3 Allison Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    advancement
    enlisted
    position
    deadline
    application

