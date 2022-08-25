Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Quinn Hall urges qualified motivated Sailors to apply for the Senior Enlisted Advance to Position program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Allison R. Castro)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 16:04
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|855386
|VIRIN:
|220825-N-KE597-532
|Filename:
|DOD_109185656
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SEA2P Application Deadline Approaching, by PO3 Allison Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT