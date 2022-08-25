Military Funeral Honors for Sgt. Maj. John Canley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon, marines from the “The President’s Own” Marine Band, and marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C., (8th and I) conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Canley in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 25, 2022.



Canley was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2018 for his actions in 1968 during the Battle of Hue City, Vietnam. While serving as the company gunnery sergeant, Company A, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine, 1st Marine Division, Canley and his marines fought off multiple attacks as they attempted to relieve another company of marines. Despite being wounded in these engagements, Canley repeatedly rushed across dangerous terrain, braving enemy fire to rescue wounded marines, carrying them to safety. He took command of his company after enemy fire wounded his company commander and, for three days he led the unit against fierce enemy resistance.



Because of his undaunted courage, selfless sacrifice and unwavering devotion to duty, Sgt. Maj. Canley was awarded the Medal of Honor. His other awards include the Bronze Star with Combat “V”, the Purple Hearth, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat “V”, and the Combat Action Ribbon.



U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery