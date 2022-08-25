82nd Turns 105

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today we celebrate our 105th birthday of our Division! On 25 August, 1917, the 82nd Division was assembled at Camp Gordon, Georgia. The Division would distinguish itself during action in the First World War. On 15 August, 1942, the Division was redesignated as our Nation’s first Airborne Division. The legacy continues today as the modern Paratrooper carries the torch of the past into the future, living the airborne culture and honoring those who came before us. From the Meuse-Argonne to the Drop Zones of Europe. The Dominican Republic and Vietnam, to the airfields of Grenada and Panama. Within the deserts of Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan, to the training areas of Poland. Our Division’s history continues to be written, each chapter continuing to highlight our proud legacy and storied traditions. Happy Birthday to the All Americans, past, present and future.