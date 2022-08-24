Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic - Teaser

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Tyler Prince  

    Airman Magazine   

    Follow 5 Airmen on their journey through Basic Military Training in this 8-Part Series.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 11:59
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 855339
    VIRIN: 220824-F-YT706-610
    Filename: DOD_109184782
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic - Teaser, by Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas
    U.S. Air Force
    Basic training
    Basic Military Training Airmen
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    San Antonio

