Vermont Air National Guard Open House 2022

Come and join the 158th Fighter Wing at the Vermont National Guard's Open House on September 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 14:15
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|855207
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-FV499-845
|Filename:
|DOD_109183466
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT