    Vermont Air National Guard Open House 2022

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Come and join the 158th Fighter Wing at the Vermont National Guard's Open House on September 11, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 14:15
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 855207
    VIRIN: 220824-F-FV499-845
    Filename: DOD_109183466
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Open House
    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard

