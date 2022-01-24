Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Folsom Dam Raise Dikes 4-6, Folsom Lake Trail Work (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial video of Dikes 4, 5, and 6, and trail work on the Beals Point and Pioneer Express Trails at Folsom Lake, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022. (No Audio)

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered with California State Parks to repair, improve, widen, and re-route portions of Folsom Lake trails to prepare for construction on Dikes 4, 5, and 6, part of the Folsom Dam Raise project that includes raising the dikes 3.5 feet to match other features of the Folsom Dam system. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023.

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Folsom-Dam-Raise/

    (Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855137
    VIRIN: 220124-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_109181934
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Folsom Dam Raise Dikes 4-6, Folsom Lake Trail Work (B-roll), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Flood Risk
    Folsom Dam
    folsom lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT