Folsom Dam Raise Dikes 4-6, Folsom Lake Trail Work (B-roll)

Aerial video of Dikes 4, 5, and 6, and trail work on the Beals Point and Pioneer Express Trails at Folsom Lake, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022. (No Audio)



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered with California State Parks to repair, improve, widen, and re-route portions of Folsom Lake trails to prepare for construction on Dikes 4, 5, and 6, part of the Folsom Dam Raise project that includes raising the dikes 3.5 feet to match other features of the Folsom Dam system. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023.



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Folsom-Dam-Raise/



(Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)