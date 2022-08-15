Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summer 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    An assortment of b-roll shots from the summer of 2022 at Arlington National Cemetery.

    0:00 - Funeral Service for U.S. 1st Lt. Myles Esmay in Section 36
    2:43 - Headstones in Section 28
    2:58 - Maj. Gen. Philip Kearny Memorial Grave in Section 2
    3:10 - Tomb of the Civil War Unknowns in Section 26
    3:24 - Headstones in Section 28
    3:39 - Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    4:09 - Niches in Columbarium Court 8
    4:24 - Headstones in Section 28
    4:39 - Headstones in Section 7
    4:54 - Nurses Memorial in Section 21
    5:20 - U.S. Capitol Seen from Section 7
    5:45 - Niches in Columbarium Court 8
    6:02 - Funeral Service for U.S. Navy Chief Pharmacist's Mate James T. Cheshire in Section 62

    U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855090
    VIRIN: 220815-A-YX869-982
    Filename: DOD_109181083
    Length: 00:11:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT