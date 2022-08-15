Summer 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An assortment of b-roll shots from the summer of 2022 at Arlington National Cemetery.



0:00 - Funeral Service for U.S. 1st Lt. Myles Esmay in Section 36

2:43 - Headstones in Section 28

2:58 - Maj. Gen. Philip Kearny Memorial Grave in Section 2

3:10 - Tomb of the Civil War Unknowns in Section 26

3:24 - Headstones in Section 28

3:39 - Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

4:09 - Niches in Columbarium Court 8

4:24 - Headstones in Section 28

4:39 - Headstones in Section 7

4:54 - Nurses Memorial in Section 21

5:20 - U.S. Capitol Seen from Section 7

5:45 - Niches in Columbarium Court 8

6:02 - Funeral Service for U.S. Navy Chief Pharmacist's Mate James T. Cheshire in Section 62



U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released