An assortment of b-roll shots from the summer of 2022 at Arlington National Cemetery.
0:00 - Funeral Service for U.S. 1st Lt. Myles Esmay in Section 36
2:43 - Headstones in Section 28
2:58 - Maj. Gen. Philip Kearny Memorial Grave in Section 2
3:10 - Tomb of the Civil War Unknowns in Section 26
3:24 - Headstones in Section 28
3:39 - Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
4:09 - Niches in Columbarium Court 8
4:24 - Headstones in Section 28
4:39 - Headstones in Section 7
4:54 - Nurses Memorial in Section 21
5:20 - U.S. Capitol Seen from Section 7
5:45 - Niches in Columbarium Court 8
6:02 - Funeral Service for U.S. Navy Chief Pharmacist's Mate James T. Cheshire in Section 62
U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855090
|VIRIN:
|220815-A-YX869-982
|Filename:
|DOD_109181083
|Length:
|00:11:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Summer 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
