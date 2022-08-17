Iron Eagles Soar to Eucom

Born on April 16, 1986 in Ansbach, Germany - The Iron
Eagle Brigade is now returning to the European
theater for the Army's ninth aviation rotation to Atlantic
Resolve. As we begin this next chapter in our unit's
legacy, the Iron Eagle Combat Aviation Brigade is
Ready. Ready to Train, Ready to Maintain, and if called
upon, Ready for Combat!
Iron Eagles, Iron Soldiers, Iron Strong!
