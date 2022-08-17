Iron Eagles Soar to Eucom

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Born on April 16, 1986 in Ansbach, Germany - The Iron

Eagle Brigade is now returning to the European

theater for the Army's ninth aviation rotation to Atlantic

Resolve. As we begin this next chapter in our unit's

legacy, the Iron Eagle Combat Aviation Brigade is

Ready. Ready to Train, Ready to Maintain, and if called

upon, Ready for Combat!



Iron Eagles, Iron Soldiers, Iron Strong!