    Iron Eagles Soar to Eucom

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Born on April 16, 1986 in Ansbach, Germany - The Iron
    Eagle Brigade is now returning to the European
    theater for the Army's ninth aviation rotation to Atlantic
    Resolve. As we begin this next chapter in our unit's
    legacy, the Iron Eagle Combat Aviation Brigade is
    Ready. Ready to Train, Ready to Maintain, and if called
    upon, Ready for Combat!

    Iron Eagles, Iron Soldiers, Iron Strong!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 06:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855059
    VIRIN: 220817-A-VB804-593
    PIN: 201
    Filename: DOD_109180679
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Eagles Soar to Eucom, by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

