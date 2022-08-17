Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the Obstacle Course portion of the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (S.U.R.T.) qualification course on Fort Bragg, NC, Aug. 17, 2022. Upon completion of S.U.R.T. Paratroopers will go on to Ranger School. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855029
|VIRIN:
|220817-A-ID763-452
|Filename:
|DOD_109180022
|Length:
|00:11:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Abn. Div. Ranger S.U.R.T. Obstacle Course, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT