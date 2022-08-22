Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, Chief Warrant Officer of the Corps Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    LTG Stuart W. Risch, The Judge Advocate General of the Army, presides over a change of responsibility for the Chief Warrant Officer of the Corps between CW5 Ron E. Prescott and CW5 Tammy E. Richmond at the Pentagon Auditorium, Washington, DC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 14:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 854990
    Filename: DOD_109179413
    Length: 00:46:47
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, Chief Warrant Officer of the Corps Change of Responsibility Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stuart W. Risch
    Judge Advocate General of the Army
    Chief Warrant Officer of the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT