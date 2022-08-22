LTG Stuart W. Risch, The Judge Advocate General of the Army, presides over a change of responsibility for the Chief Warrant Officer of the Corps between CW5 Ron E. Prescott and CW5 Tammy E. Richmond at the Pentagon Auditorium, Washington, DC.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 14:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|854990
|Filename:
|DOD_109179413
|Length:
|00:46:47
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, Chief Warrant Officer of the Corps Change of Responsibility Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
