    Major Joseph Owens 2023 Spark Tank Submission II

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    Additional video submission for the Air Force 2023 Spark Tank, from Major Joseph Owens, US Air Force Special Operations School.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854980
    VIRIN: 220817-F-XN072-562
    Filename: DOD_109179112
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: FL, US

    2023 Spark Tank

