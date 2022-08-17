Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVW-5 Returns from Deployment aboard USS Ronald Reagan

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Aug. 17, 2022. CVW-5 was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to conduct carrier-based air strike and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations while underway to protect and defend the United States, and support alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 04:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854938
    VIRIN: 220817-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109178458
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CVW-5 Returns from Deployment aboard USS Ronald Reagan, by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homecoming
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Carrier Air Wing 5
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    Deployment
    E-2D

