CVW-5 Returns from Deployment aboard USS Ronald Reagan

U.S. Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Aug. 17, 2022. CVW-5 was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to conduct carrier-based air strike and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations while underway to protect and defend the United States, and support alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 04:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854938
|VIRIN:
|220817-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109178458
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
