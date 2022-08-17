CVW-5 Returns from Deployment aboard USS Ronald Reagan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Sailors with Carrier Air Wing 5 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Aug. 17, 2022. CVW-5 was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to conduct carrier-based air strike and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations while underway to protect and defend the United States, and support alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)