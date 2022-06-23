Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    176th Engineer Company completes Northport, WA Visitor's Center

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Sgt. Joshua Valencia, a member of the 176th Engineer Company talks about his experience as a three-year renovation project for the Visitor's Center in Northport, WA comes to a close. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854852
    VIRIN: 220623-Z-CH682-111
    Filename: DOD_109176122
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: WA, US

    Washington
    National Guard
    Northport

