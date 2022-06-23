176th Engineer Company completes Northport, WA Visitor's Center

Sgt. Joshua Valencia, a member of the 176th Engineer Company talks about his experience as a three-year renovation project for the Visitor's Center in Northport, WA comes to a close. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 18:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854852
|VIRIN:
|220623-Z-CH682-111
|Filename:
|DOD_109176122
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
