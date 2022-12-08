Starlink Mission 3-3 Launches from Vandenberg- B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying Starlink mission 3-3 launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on Aug. 12, 2022, at 2:40 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. This makes it the 55th Starlink mission with a total of 3,056 micro-satellites launched! The first ever Starlink satellites launched from Vandenberg on Feb. 22, 2018. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)