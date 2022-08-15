Innovation at the Training Device Design and Engineering Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The Training Device Design and Engineering Center is a world class design and fabrication center located at Vandenberg Space Force base, California. The TDDEC provides many services for Space Launch Delta 30, tenant units, and customers from coast to coast. One of their services is to coordinate with customers and produce training aids, models, and full device replicas to help servicemembers train and fulfill their mission. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)