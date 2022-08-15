Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovation at the Training Device Design and Engineering Center

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The Training Device Design and Engineering Center is a world class design and fabrication center located at Vandenberg Space Force base, California. The TDDEC provides many services for Space Launch Delta 30, tenant units, and customers from coast to coast. One of their services is to coordinate with customers and produce training aids, models, and full device replicas to help servicemembers train and fulfill their mission. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 18:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854741
    VIRIN: 220815-F-WY757-0001
    Filename: DOD_109173893
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation at the Training Device Design and Engineering Center, by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Innovation
    TDDEC
    U.S. Space Force
    Training Device Design and Engineering Center
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30

