The Training Device Design and Engineering Center is a world class design and fabrication center located at Vandenberg Space Force base, California. The TDDEC provides many services for Space Launch Delta 30, tenant units, and customers from coast to coast. One of their services is to coordinate with customers and produce training aids, models, and full device replicas to help servicemembers train and fulfill their mission. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 18:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854741
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-WY757-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109173893
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovation at the Training Device Design and Engineering Center, by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT