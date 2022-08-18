Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 88: All About the 2022 Air Force Marathon

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    After two years as a virtual event, the Air Force Marathon will again be in person just in time to help celebrate the Air Force 75th anniversary. Rachael Ferguson, acting Marathon Director, spoke about all the Marathon events during a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 854721
    VIRIN: 220816-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109173591
    Length: 00:11:14
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 88: All About the 2022 Air Force Marathon, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Marathon returns in person for 2022

    Air Force Marathon
    USAF
    75th Anniversary
    AFMC
    AFLCMC

