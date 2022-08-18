AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 88: All About the 2022 Air Force Marathon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After two years as a virtual event, the Air Force Marathon will again be in person just in time to help celebrate the Air Force 75th anniversary. Rachael Ferguson, acting Marathon Director, spoke about all the Marathon events during a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)