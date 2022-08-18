Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Marathon returns in person for 2022

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Story by Daryl Mayer 

    After two years as a virtual event, the Air Force Marathon will again be in person just in time to help celebrate the Air Force 75th anniversary.

    Rachael Ferguson, acting Marathon Director, spoke about all the Marathon events during a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast.

    "Due to COVID, we did not have a live in-person event in 2020 or 2021," Ferguson said. "We're really excited to just be back with participants, live hosting our events as normal, back up and again running this year."

    As in years past, there will be the Tailwind Trot mile run for children followed by the 5k run on Sept. 16 at the Nutter Center on the Wright State University campus. The 10k, Half-Marathon and full Marathon will be the morning of Sept. 17 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

    New for 2022 is the return of the three-person relay option for the full Marathon.

    "It runs the full marathon course. It's a three-person relay ... each leg is roughly eight miles and there's one that's a little bit longer. It only runs the full and there is not an option for a relay on the other distances," Ferguson said.

    There is also the "Fly, Fight, Win Challenge" for either the 5k, 10k and Half Marathon or the 5k, 10k and full Marathon.

    Although the full course is filling, there are still spots on all the distances. Registration can be completed at www.usafmarathon.com.

    There are also training plans and volunteer opportunities available on the website.

    To hear the full conversation, you can watch Leadership Log on YouTube at https://youtu.be/pyfgk0E33UE. You can also listen by searching "Leadership Log" on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Overcast, Radio Public or Breaker.

