United Kingdom Rifles in Michigan for Northern Strike

United Kingdom soldiers assigned to the 7 Rifles along with Northern Irish soldiers assigned to the 2 Rifles, run through live fire squad training exercise during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022. The 7 Rifles based across the Midlands in the United Kingdom with their unit counterparts from Northern Ireland, are in northern Michigan this summer doing their annual training. This year’s exercise brings 7,400 people from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to northern Michigan.
|08.10.2022
Date Posted: 08.15.2022
|Package
|854200
VIRIN: 220810-Z-FY465-1001
|DOD_109166157
|00:01:16
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|0
|0
