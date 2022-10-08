United Kingdom Rifles in Michigan for Northern Strike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854200" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United Kingdom soldiers assigned to the 7 Rifles along with Northern Irish soldiers assigned to the 2 Rifles, run through live fire squad training exercise during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022. The 7 Rifles based across the Midlands in the United Kingdom with their unit counterparts from Northern Ireland, are in northern Michigan this summer doing their annual training. This year’s exercise brings 7,400 people from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to northern Michigan.