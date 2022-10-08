Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Kingdom Rifles in Michigan for Northern Strike

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    United Kingdom soldiers assigned to the 7 Rifles along with Northern Irish soldiers assigned to the 2 Rifles, run through live fire squad training exercise during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022. The 7 Rifles based across the Midlands in the United Kingdom with their unit counterparts from Northern Ireland, are in northern Michigan this summer doing their annual training. This year’s exercise brings 7,400 people from 19 states and 4 coalition countries to northern Michigan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854200
    VIRIN: 220810-Z-FY465-1001
    Filename: DOD_109166157
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Kingdom Rifles in Michigan for Northern Strike, by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    bagpipes
    Northern Ireland
    2 Rifles
    Northern Strike 22
    7 Rifles

