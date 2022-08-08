Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPPERS Leader Competition B-roll Part 1

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan R. Jones 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, compete in the Sappers Leader Competition at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 8, 2022. The Sappers Leader Competition is an annual event attended by combat engineers from across the Marine Corps in order to exchange skills and determine the most proficient unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854192
    VIRIN: 220808-M-CS389-1001
    Filename: DOD_109165996
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, SAPPERS Leader Competition B-roll Part 1, by LCpl Ethan R. Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #2dMARDIV #2CEB #MissionReady #SapperSquadCOMP #CampLejeune #FirstToFight

