237th Brigade Support Battalion get examination during Northern Strike 22-2

US Army Soldiers assigned to 237th Brigade Support Battalion, Ohio National Guard, take part in a examination provided by Marine Corps Reserves 4th Dental Battalion and 20th Special Forces Soldiers during part of Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 14, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge approximately 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Erich Holbrook)