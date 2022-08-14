Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaneohe Bay Air Show 2022, MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Various crowd members are interviewed as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of a Joint Force in the Indo-Pacific Region. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and venders, was designed to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 01:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 854174
    VIRIN: 220814-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_109165506
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

