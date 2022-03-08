Logistic Marines conduct Confidence Chamber training during Northern Strike 22

U.S. Marines, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, Kansas City, Mo., conduct confidence chamber training during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 12, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge over 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart).
|08.03.2022
|08.14.2022 14:11
|B-Roll
|854142
|220813-Z-HU217-1001
|DOD_109164836
|00:02:26
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|1
|1
