    Logistic Marines conduct Confidence Chamber training during Northern Strike 22

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marines, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, Kansas City, Mo., conduct confidence chamber training during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 12, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge over 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854142
    VIRIN: 220813-Z-HU217-1001
    Filename: DOD_109164836
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistic Marines conduct Confidence Chamber training during Northern Strike 22, by SGT Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike 22

